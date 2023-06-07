RES gears up for final Hill of Fare Wind Farm events

People across Aberdeenshire have joined forces with Scottish Environment LINK, a coalition of Scotland’s leading environmental charities, and with farmers’ groups to call on the Scottish government to ensure farming works for nature, climate and people.

The urgent appeal comes ahead of a major Scottish government review of a decades-old farm funding system and the introduction of a new Agriculture Bill in autumn 2023 that will determine how farming is funded for years to come.

Farming and land management are among the most harmful contributors to biodiversity loss and environmental degradation and among the top three sources of greenhouse gas emissions. Current practices also make farming a major cause of wildlife loss. In Scotland, one in nine species is at risk of extinction.

Annually, the Scottish government spends more than half a billion pounds of taxpayers’ money on farm funding, but the money isn’t designed to support farmers and crofters to produce food in a way that helps to preserve nature or tackle climate change.

This is why under the campaign ‘Farm for Scotland’s Future,’ Scottish Environment LINK, together with people across the country, is calling on the Scottish government to take heed of the nature and climate crises. They would like to see the outdated funding system replaced with one that works for the benefit of people and nature.

To achieve this, the Scottish government must support all farmers and crofters in the transition to sustainable farming and spend at least three quarters of its farming budget on methods that restore nature and tackle climate change.

Campaigners also stress, the current system is deeply unfair. Most public spending on farming is used to pay farmers based on the amount of land they own, regardless of how they farm that land. Some farmers benefit massively from government funding under this system, while other, often smaller and environmentally friendly farmers lose out.

The support for fairer subsidies that work to safeguard Scotland’s natural environment and produce food more sustainably was highlighted in a recent poll by Survation.

It showed that four in five people in Scotland (85 per cent) would like to see taxpayers’ money spent to support farming methods that restore nature and tackle climate change, in addition to producing food. The poll also showed a majority (62 per cent) support capping the current system of land area-based payments for farmers so there is more available to spend on climate and nature-friendly farming.

David of Aberdeenshire said: “All farmers and crofters in Scotland need to make the transition to nature-friendly farming systems such as organic. Any income support from the government should be geared towards that transition, and payments should incentivise progress towards reducing agrochemical inputs, creating more space for nature, integrating trees and restoring soil health.”

Deborah Long, Chief Officer of Scottish Environment LINK said: “As well as producing food, farmers and crofters manage three quarters of Scotland’s land. By changing how it funds farming, the Scottish government can create a fairer system that helps all farmers and crofters work in harmony with nature and our needs.

“By playing a part in restoring nature, tackling climate change, and revitalising Scotland’s rural areas farming can work for the benefit of everyone, while providing quality affordable food long into the future. A growing number of farmers and crofters are already working with nature and climate in mind by keeping their soils healthy, planting trees, and making space for wildlife but these farmers and crofters need more support. And supporting more of them to do so, will help.