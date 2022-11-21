Report finds Royal Highland Show contributes more to Edinburgh’s economy than Hogmanay party

An independent economic impact report has found the Royal Highland Show contributes more to Edinburgh’s economy than the world famous Hogmanay celebrations.

The report found with an average visitor spend of £147, the show is a key sales opportunity for exhibitors, with visitors spending more on accommodation than any other expenditure category. Overnight visitors typically stay in Edinburgh on average for 2.5 nights, the report said. This is closely followed by spending on food and drink on site, and other spending includes purchases of agricultural equipment.

Staged in Ingliston at the Royal Highland Centre, the Royal Highland Show celebrates the best of Scotland’s food, farming and rural life.

The report, commissioned by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) found that the Royal Highland Show contributes £39.5 million annually to Edinburgh’s economy, with the event attracting around 200,000 visitors across four days each year.

The event involves up to 6,000 animals competing, with other attractions including a food and drink hall, Scotland’s Larder, sheep shearing, musical entertainment, rural crafts, forestry, show jumping, machinery and educational. The show, which has been sponsored by The Royal Bank of Scotland for 41 years, also serves as a major marketing platform for producers, exhibitors and businesses from across Scotland and the wider UK, with 74 per cent of visitors travelling from across Scotland to attend.

Following the publication of the report, produced by BOP Consulting, RHASS director of operations Mark Currie said: “The economic impact and reach of the Royal Highland Show is significant, and this report demonstrates the importance of the show as one of Scotland’s largest and most well-attended events.

“Visitors and exhibitors come from far and wide to connect, be entertained, to sell and to buy, and it is widely acknowledged to be the best platform for rural Scottish businesses in the country.

“We are fortunate to have a loyal and engaged audience, and one that is only growing as the show evolves into a truly global event. This year more than 200,000 people from around the world tuned in to watch the show online.”

