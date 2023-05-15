All Sections
Renewed appeal for missing woman Margaret Inczedi

Officers are renewing an appeal for information which could help trace Margaret Inczedi who remains missing in Aberdeenshire.

By Dawn Renton
Published 15th May 2023, 07:18 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 07:21 BST
Margaret Inczedi

The 50-year-old was most recently seen on foot in the Berryhill Road area of Newtonhill around 6.30am on Saturday, 13 May.

Enquiries and searches have been ongoing in the area, with the assistance of specialist officers and HM Coastguard.

Sergeant John McOuat of Stonehaven Police Station said: “We remain very concerned for Margaret’s welfare and this only increases as time passes.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen her at any time since Saturday morning to get in touch.

“I would also urge local residents to be vigilant and if you have a shed or outbuilding where someone could seek shelter please check this and report anything of note to us.

“You can call 101, quoting reference 1360 of 13 May, 2023.”

Margaret is described as being 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with dark red hair.

She is believed to wearing a grey hooded top and black jogging bottoms.

