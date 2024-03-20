Remote island shop accidentally orders 720 Easter eggs - more than the entire population

A remote island shop accidentally ordered 720 Easter eggs - more than the population of 500 people.

The shop, on the Orkney island of Sanday, mistakenly bought 80 cases of chocolate eggs - instead of 80 individual ones.

Dan Dafydd, owner of Sinclair General Stores, is now raffling off 100 of the eggs to one lucky winner, in aid of the RNLI.

Dan Dafydd with some of the over ordered Easter eggs at Sinclair General Stores. Picture: SWNS

Dan admits how their Easter egg stock now out-numbered the population of Sanday.

He said: "It is mental how it kicked off! I imagine everyone is having a good giggle - which is good!"

Dan explains how he had to conduct a preorder for Easter eggs six months before the special celebrations.

He said: "I was wanting to order 80 Easter eggs - the deals weren't great so I wanted to get the bare minimum, and we could always add more when the time gets closer.

Some of the over ordered Easter eggs at Sinclair General Stores. Picture: SWNS

"I thought nothing more of it - until the delivery truck turned up two weeks ago with a lorry filled with Easter eggs..

"You can imagine my surprise, shock and shame as I realised I had messed up and ordered 80 cases - not 80 singular Easter eggs!"

Dan says they decided to turn the human error into a fundraising initiative for RNLI - a charity close to the hearts of many in the community.

He added: "We are a small island surrounded by sea, lots of people have died here from boat related incidents, but RNLI serve the community and we have a colleague who works closely with them too.

"So it just made sense to use RNLI - and it has coincided nicely as they are carrying out their 200 year anniversary too."

The RNLI said they were grateful for the fundraising.