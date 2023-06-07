Relive the 90s at Inverurie Town Hall

DJ Tall Paul will head to Inverurie Town Hall in September.

Re-Live the 90s will hold it’s first ever event in Inverurie Town Hall iconic DJ Tall Paul.

Paul began his DJing career in 1987 at the tender age of 16, playing for office parties at his dad's nightclub Turnmills.

He then went on to produce one of the all time dance anthems Let Me Show You under his Camisra alias. He’s also known for dance classic Rock Da House, and his Precious Heart remix of INXS’s Never Tear Us Apart.

This success has led him to DJ all over the world and produce a series of remix projects for artists such as New Order, Stone Roses, Erasure, Human League, Marc Almond, Wild Child, Hyperlogic, Cappella, Duran Duran, Nalin & Kane, Blondie, Bizarre Inc, Dina Carroll and many more.

When not jetting around the world he is busy in the studio and also running his club night The Gallery, which is the longest running club night in London and takes place at the Ministry of Sound.

Organiser Russell Aitchison said: “We are delighted to have secured Tall Paul for this special event at Inverurie Town Hall. Tall Paul has played at the world’s biggest clubs and festivals, so to have him coming to Inverurie is really exciting!

"The 90s and 00s were great decades of music and we’re expecting this event to be very popular with tickets selling out fast.”