Registration open for the 2023 PIM Running Festival at Crathes Castle

The festival supports the conservation charity’s work to protect, care for and share Scotland’s special places.

Athletes are encouraged to book their place early, with a capacity entry field expected for the well-established running fixture. The event welcomes all ages and abilities, from new runners to competitive athletes.

Supported by PIM, locally based leading plant management specialists, and a team of volunteer stewards, proceeds from the running festival will support the conservation charity National Trust for Scotland to protect, care for and share Scotland’s natural, built, and cultural heritage.

Alongside the guaranteed fun on the course, there will be entertainment, food and refreshments available to keep spirits high throughout the day.

At last year’s event, over 1200 runners and supporters were in buoyant form on the picturesque yet challenging course. Multiple prizes are awarded for the fastest times by age group and gender categories in each race and Paul Wilkie was the overall winner of the half marathon (21km) with a time of 1 hour 13 minutes and 51 seconds. Children in the 1.5km are given a special medal, with all competitors receiving an event t-shirt and goody bag.

James Henderson, Aberdeenshire South Operations Manager for the National Trust for Scotland, said: “The atmosphere last September was phenomenal, and it was quite emotional to see so many people of different ages here enjoying their day at this stunning National Trust for Scotland property.

“We hope to see an enthusiastic turnout again this year, with all of us at Crathes working hard to make this an even more memorable, fun day than last year for competitors and other visitors. Supporting this event enables our conservation charity to care for, share and conserve Scotland’s heritage, protecting it for future generations, so I encourage people to sign up!”