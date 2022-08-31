Reformed addict to speak at Peterhead's Apex Church

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Woodward will share his story at the Apex Church on Sunday.

Barry Woodward – whose remarkable transformation is told in the book ‘Once an Addict’ – will speak at the town’s Apex Church at 10.30am on Sunday, September 4.

Barry grew up in Salford, Greater Manchester.

At 16, he left school with no qualifications and became drawn into the Manchester music and drugs scene. This led to a life of heroin addiction and drug dealing.

After being dependent on heroin for fifteen years and spending a number of terms in prison, his life turned around though following an amazing sequence of events, which saw him become a Christian and ordained as an Assemblies of God minister.

Barry is the author of the best selling book 'Once an Addict'. It explains about the process of addiction and all the implications this has on family life. It then goes on to tell about his experiences as a heroin dealer, times spent in various prisons and mental health units and ultimately of how his life was changed.

He is also a contemporary communicator who is humourous, passionate and inspirational.

In 1999, Barry set up Proclaim Trust to facilitate his work.

The primary function of Proclaim Trust is to inspirationally communicate the message of hope throughout the United Kingdom.

The trust also equips people to engage in missional activities and mentors evangelists.

On Sunday, Barry will tell his inspiring story at Apex Church at 10.30am and church Pastor, Neil Cameron, is urging people to come along.

He said: “We’re really pleased to have Barry come visit us.

"This is a man who has been in the very depths of despair – addicted to drugs for 14 years – but who now lives an exciting, action-packed life, free from drugs.

“His story will encourage anybody, particularly those who are struggling with addictions, so we’d urge folks to come along for what is going to be a great night.”