Record number of food parcels handed out in Aberdeenshire this summer
The Trussell Trust, which helps run more than 1,500 food banks across the UK, has described the soaring need for essentials as "extremely alarming".
Figures from the charity show 5,552 emergency food parcels were handed out between April and September across six food banks in Aberdeenshire.
This is a rise from 4,317 during the same period a year before – and the highest figure since local figures were first made available in 2018.
Across the UK, a record of nearly 1.5 million parcels were distributed – 200,000 more than in the summer of 2022.
These figures cover parcels handed out by the charity itself, but do not include emergency food supplies provided by other organisations.
Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: "An increasing number of children are growing up in families facing hunger, forced to turn to food banks to survive."
"A generation is growing up believing that it’s normal to see a food bank in every community. This is not right.”
The trust's figures show 1,609 of this summer's food parcels in Aberdeenshire were for children.
Ms Revie continued: "Rising hunger and hardship have devastating consequences for individuals and our communities, damage the nation’s health and hold back our economy.
"People in work, as well as people who cannot work, are increasingly being pushed into debt and forced to turn to a food bank to survive."
The Trussell Trust, has called for an "essentials guarantee" – meaning Universal Credit should protect people from going without the basics – and for benefits to rise in line with inflation in this year's Autumn Statement.
A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: "There are 1.7 million fewer people in absolute poverty than in 2010, but we know some families are struggling, which is why we are providing a record support package worth £3,300 per household.”
They added the Government is aiming to get more people into work through investment and increasing the national living wage.