Ready for take off: Oban Airport is set to be a hub for drone delivery flights

A drone centre could be established in Argyll as a base for carrying medical supplies, postal items, and wind farm equipment.

By Stephen Wilkie
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 2:24 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Pioneering firm Skyports has been given £170,000 from the UK Government and plans setting up its service and training facility at Oban Airport.

Orkney: Royal Mail trials drones carrying post to remote Scottish areas

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Last year, Skyports used drones to fly Covid-19 samples and test kits to and from some parts of Argyll in a UK first.

A Skyports delivery drone takes to the air. Pic: Skyports

The Scottish Association for Marine Science, which is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands, said its researchers could also be trained as drone pilots at the facility.

READ MORE: UK's first drone network for medical supplies delivery planned for Scotland

Skyports said its vehicles could fly up to 112 miles (180km) and carry a payload of 6kg (13lbs).

Last year, the company was authorised to carry Covid kits from Mull, Clachan-Seil and Lochgilphead to Lorn and the Islands Hospital in Oban in a project jointly funded by the UK Space Agency and the European Space Agency.

Tiny Oban Airport is set for take-off as a drone hub.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

UK GovernmentRoyal MailOrkney
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.