Rare vintage tractor seat collection sparks national interest
A recent timed online auction held by Thainstone Specialist Auctions from Friday, August 12-16 featured a private rare collection of vintage tractor seats and memorabilia.
The collection of 111 restored tractor seats and memorabilia was from a private collector in Morayshire, many local bidders flocked to view the collection in person at Thainstone Centre however, the collection sparked interest across the UK with buyers purchasing items from as far North as Caithness and as far South as North Yorkshire.
Top selling lots included a ‘Kemp & Nicholson Stirling’ cast seat which sold for £1,100, followed by a ‘Ben Reid & Co Aberdeen’ cast seat achieving £1,000. Also popular in the collection was a ‘Watson Bros Banff’ cast seat which went for £650 and a ‘R Bickerton & Sons’ cast seat achieved £600.
Thainstone Specialist Auctions, based in Inverurie are class-leading commercial auctioneers and provide an independent and accurate valuation service offering tailored online auctions to businesses across the UK and beyond.
Most Popular
Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “It was a great honour to sell such a valuable rare collection, we were delighted to help the owner and see so many enthusiasts from across the country interested in the collection.
“We encourage anyone looking to move on any collections, in need of business disposal services including retirement, mergers and acquisitions to get in touch with the team. Our team are available by contacting 01467 623770.”