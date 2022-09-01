Rare vintage tractor seat collection sparks national interest

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rare collection sparked national interest

The collection of 111 restored tractor seats and memorabilia was from a private collector in Morayshire, many local bidders flocked to view the collection in person at Thainstone Centre however, the collection sparked interest across the UK with buyers purchasing items from as far North as Caithness and as far South as North Yorkshire.

Top selling lots included a ‘Kemp & Nicholson Stirling’ cast seat which sold for £1,100, followed by a ‘Ben Reid & Co Aberdeen’ cast seat achieving £1,000. Also popular in the collection was a ‘Watson Bros Banff’ cast seat which went for £650 and a ‘R Bickerton & Sons’ cast seat achieved £600.

Thainstone Specialist Auctions, based in Inverurie are class-leading commercial auctioneers and provide an independent and accurate valuation service offering tailored online auctions to businesses across the UK and beyond.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “It was a great honour to sell such a valuable rare collection, we were delighted to help the owner and see so many enthusiasts from across the country interested in the collection.