Rare retail opportunity opens at vibrant Chapelton

A double shop unit has become available at Chapelton’s innovative retail hub, The Boxes.

Located in the heart of the town, The [email protected] are part of its commitment to create a supportive and self-sufficient environment.

The Duchess of Fife, Director of Elsick Development Company, which is leading the build of Chapelton, said this was an ideal opportunity to attract either new starts or up-and-coming small businesses to the current line-up at The Boxes.

“We have a fantastic range of small businesses occupying The Boxes, including homeware and gift shop The Omnia, barber Mr Dun, RedRocks Jewellery, Replenish, Fit’s the Scoop ice cream, AB Wellness & Reflexology, and pre-loved children’s clothes shop , which joined us recently.

"We are also about to welcome the Devenick Drinks Company.

“We would love to see a florist or food venture, which would complement the current shops, or someone creative who could use the space.

"So many of our tenants have spoken about the great vibe and sense of community at Chapelton and we want the right businesses to share in that.”

Each single box measures 8ft x 20ft at a cost of £90 per week, which includes all utilities, toilet, rubbish, water and electricity.

Tenants must also only give a weeks’ notice if they decide to move on.

Situated south of Aberdeen on the A90 corridor, Chapelton has 310 homes accommodating approximately 650 residents.

Another 80 homes are currently under construction.

The town welcomes retail offerings, including the four Farmers’ Markets, which regularly attract more than 1,000 visitors, have become.

World leading urban planners, architects and engineers designed the plan and the project is led by Elsick Development Company (EDC).

For more information about renting one of The Boxes, please contact: [email protected]