Rare cars on display in Alford

A popular event at Alford based Grampian Transport Museum this weekend celebrates cars which were once everywhere but are now rare.

By Dawn Renton
Published 3rd May 2023, 06:44 BST
It’s a great day to remember the cars in your life!

‘How many Left?’ is an opportunity to gather together with like-minded owners of classic cars which are bigger on memories than on price tags – everyday ‘ordinary’ vehicles which used to once fill the roads and carparks of the North-East but which have now largely disappeared.

These are the cars we learned to drive in, took the family on holiday in and were our mass-produced company cars.

They all have tales to tell and on Sunday, May 7 you can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane at How Many Left? when visitors are encouraged to share their stories with their current owners who have kept and preserved them.

It is a day when one of the most popular comments is always “I remember we used to have one of those!”

Sunday’s museum arena display of increasingly rare vehicles will also include motorcycles, 3-wheelers and light commercial vehicles, all once popular but which are now mostly memories.

As 2023 is the centenary year of this particularly evocative British marque of yesteryear and Sunday’s How many Left? will also include a celebration of 100 years of MG motoring.

Gates open to the public at 11am and all details are available at www.gtm.org.uk