Rapid electric vehicle charging station in Fife ‘first of its kind’ in Scotland

An example of the type of equipment used by Fastned across Europe

Dutch company Fastned, which already operates more than 130 similar multi-charger stations across the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, has been granted permission to create eight new electric vehicle charging points near commercial units in Hillend Industrial Park.

Fourteen existing parking spaces near the Domino’s Pizza and Greggs units at the site just off Ridge Way are to be replaced, with four pre-cast electric vehicle charging ‘islands’ being installed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These will sit in eight dedicated parking bays with two EV points per island, meaning there will be space for eight vehicles to charge simultaneously.

Fastned say that the development, along with a similar one proposed in Hamilton, will be one of the first of its type in Scotland.

Steven Leckie, secretary of Dalgety Bay and Hillend Community Council, said the group welcomed the provision of “better quality” chargers in the area - with the 50kw equipment more efficient than slower 7kw chargers seen elsewhere.

And he added: “This will hopefully make Dalgety Bay more appealing for those with EVs and will help with the electrification of cars in the future.”

Mr Leckie also highlighted concerns about traffic in the area and said the community council favoured a one-way system in the car park so vehicles could use exits to the north and south of the site.

However, no such conditions have been placed on the planning consent granted by Fife Council.

The charging infrastructure has been designed to allow electric vehicles to receive a rapid charge while visiting the commercial units at the Hillend Industrial Park - which will soon also boast a gym and a Costa Coffee branch - or as a short-term stop before continuing on their onward journey.

The charge is only expected to take between 15 and 20 minutes.

A substation, including a two-and-a-half-metre-high transformer, is to be sited to the south-west of the charging points on an existing grass verge and would be enclosed by a timber fence with access gates.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.