Rag'n'Bone Man announces Edinburgh gig as new album races to number one in UK charts

The BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter, who headlined Edinburgh's Hogmanay in 2018, will return to the Capital on Tuesday, October 26, when he visits the Corn Exchange.

Rag'n'Bone Man, who also played a Summer Sessions concert in Princes Street Gardens in 2018, is on course to score his second number one album this week with Life By Misadventure.

The musician (real name Rory Graham) is outselling the rest of the top five combined and sold just under 30,000 units over the weekend following the release on Friday, according to the Official Charts Company.

Known for his unique blend of blues and hip-hop, Rag’n’Bone Man first topped the charts in February 2017 with his debut album Human, which was the fastest-selling debut album of the 2010s decade by a male solo artist.

He is now poised to top the charts again with his follow-up, fighting off competition from Michael Ball with his 27th album We Are More Than One.

He is also likely to land his fourth UK top 20 single this week as Anywhere Away From Here, his collaboration with Pink, is on track to become this week’s highest climber.

Rag’n’Bone Man & P!nk will perform the song together at the BRIT Awards with the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir on Tuesday evening.

Rag'n'Bone Man's Life by Misadventure Scottish tour dates:

Mon 25 October – O2 Academy Glasgow

Tue 26 October – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

