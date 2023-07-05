RAF flypast to mark 2023 Braemar Junior Games

Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft will take to the skies over the Cairngorms this July to make the Braemar Junior Highland Games.

Expect pipe bands, highland dancing, traditional arts and sports at Braemar Junior Highland Games. (Pic: John Macpherson)

The RAF has confirmed that the iconic planes, among only a handful still airworthy in operation and renowned for their vital role in the battle of Britain, will perform a flypast to celebrate the family-focused event at 3pm on the day.

The annual event, described as the “wee brother” of the world-famous Braemar Gathering, takes place on Saturday, July 22 with pipe bands, highland dancing, come-and-try opportunities in a range of traditional arts and sports.

Organisers have unveiled this year’s expanded programme, which launches to the sound of a pipe band march past at 10.50am, will feature a range of opportunities for all ages and abilities up to the age of 18.

While budding young athletes, pipers, drummers and dancers will have the chance to compete for glory, anyone will have the chance to try their hand at some of the events that make up a traditional highland games — under the expert supervision of experienced instructors.

All events take place in the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Braemar — home to the main Gathering which is attended each September by senior members of the Royal Family.

Entry to the Games is by donation, with registration for all events on the day.

This year the Junior Games has teamed up with the Ghillie’s Larder – Braemar’s Farmers’ Market – giving the older generation the chance to enjoy the best of Aberdeenshire’s locally produced food, drink and crafts in the same arena.

After the prize-giving is finished, and the pipe bands beat the retreat from the field at 4.30pm, there will be a family ceilidh in Braemar Village Hall from 7pm to 10pm, with tickets at £12 for adults and £7 for kids. Music is provided by the Ellie McLaren trio.

Organiser Colin Hunter OBE said: “We are delighted to announce that Braemar Junior Highland Games is back bigger and better for 2023.

“There’s a packed programme lined up for all the family to enjoy.

“Whether you’re a budding young piper, drummer, runner or dancer, or whether you’ve always wanted to try out some of the traditional highland games events like tossing the caber or throwing the hammer — there are opportunities for all ages and abilities under expert supervision.

“The Braemar Gathering is the most famous highland games in the world, with royal connections dating back 900 years.

“But its wee brother is the perfect opportunity for kids to try their hand in that very same arena, under the watchful eye of masters of the tradition.

“And this year, we’ve got more opportunities for the big kids too — with Braemar’s fantastic farmers’ market, the Ghillie’s Larder, bringing the freshest, top-quality Aberdeenshire fare to the highland games arena, so you can pick out some goodies for your picnic or to take home.

“Perhaps most exciting of all is the announcement by the RAF that Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft will roar overhead during the afternoon, to mark the occasion — a spectacle not to be missed!