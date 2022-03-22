Queen is well enough again to hold two virtual audiences with diplomats

The 95-year-old monarch welcomed the Ambassador of Qatar and the Ambassador of Poland via video link.

The diplomats, who were at Buckingham Palace, presented the letters of recall of their predecessors and their own credentials at the audiences on Tuesday.

On screen, the Queen was seen smiling and wearing a regal purple day dress.

The Queen appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive Professor Piotr Wilczek, Ambassador of Poland, at Buckingham Palace.

She welcomed the Ambassador of Qatar Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, who was joined by Sheikha Raya Khalifa Abdulla Khalifa Al Khalifa.

The monarch also received Polish diplomat Professor Piotr Wilczek.

In just a week’s time, the Queen is hoping to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen and Philip’s second son the Duke of York is planning to be present, despite Andrew paying millions earlier this month to settle in a civil sexual assault case out of court.

Large numbers of the royal family are set to gather next Tuesday, alongside Philip’s friends, colleagues, representatives of organisations he supported and foreign royals to pay tribute to the 99-year-old duke who died in April last year.

Last week, the head of state missed the Commonwealth Day service at the abbey, a decision understood to be related to her comfort rather than a specific illness.

But she has continued with light duties including some face-to-face audiences.

