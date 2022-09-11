Queen in Edinburgh: 10 pictures as Queen's cortege arrives in Royal Mile after journey from Balmoral
The Queen has made her final journey to Edinburgh, arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday (September 11).
Thousands lined up on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it made its way through the Capital at about 4.20pm.
Her Majesty will remain in the Palace of Holyroodhouse until Monday morning (September 12), when there will be a royal procession to St Giles' Cathedral. There, she will lie in state for around 24 hours so mourners can pay their respects.
