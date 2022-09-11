News you can trust since 1817
The Queen's final visit to Edinburgh (Jane Barlow, PA)

Queen in Edinburgh: 10 pictures as Queen's cortege arrives in Royal Mile after journey from Balmoral

The Queen has made her final journey to Edinburgh, arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday (September 11).

By Ginny Sanderson
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 5:30 pm

Thousands lined up on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it made its way through the Capital at about 4.20pm.

Her Majesty will remain in the Palace of Holyroodhouse until Monday morning (September 12), when there will be a royal procession to St Giles' Cathedral. There, she will lie in state for around 24 hours so mourners can pay their respects.

1. Canongate

The Queen's coffin travels along Canongate Old Town, Edinburgh, On its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

2. Mercat Cross

Crowds watch the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II by Mercat Cross in Edinburgh.

Photo: Ian Forsyth

3. Royal Mile

The Queens coffin travels down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh

Photo: SWNS

4. Princess Anne

Princess Anne, Princess Royal travels with the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Ian Forsyth

