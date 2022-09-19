Queen funeral: Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk between parents William and Kate in procession behind coffin

Ahead of the service, the Princess of Wales could be seen holding Charlotte’s hand, and giving her a reassuring touch on the shoulder.

As the young royals walked behind their great grandmother’s coffin, Charlotte held her hands clasped in front of her while George had his arms by his side.

The Princess of Wales, Prince George (centre), and Princess Charlotte (left), arrives for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture: Frank Augstein/PA Wire

Prince George was seen singing The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended as he stood between his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.