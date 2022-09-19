News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Queen funeral: Penny Lancaster takes to streets as part of police force for funeral procession

Penny Lancaster has taken to the streets of central London as part of the force policing the Queen’s funeral procession.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 19th September 2022, 3:32 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The TV presenter and former model, who is married to Sir Rod Stewart, completed her training to become a special police constable for City of London Police in April last year.

She was pictured yesterday making her way through busy crowds in the area surrounding Westminster and Buckingham Palace while wearing the red and white chequered sleeve and cap bands of the force.

Video showed her alongside another member of the City of London Police, moving between members of the public waiting to see the procession pass by.

Penny Lancaster with Rod Stewart. Picture: Getty Images

Lancaster began volunteering with the force after appearing in the Channel 4 show Famous And Fighting Crime, in which celebrities swapped their day jobs with those of emergency service professionals.

LondonQueenCity of London PoliceLancaster
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.