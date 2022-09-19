Queen funeral: Penny Lancaster takes to streets as part of police force for funeral procession

The TV presenter and former model, who is married to Sir Rod Stewart, completed her training to become a special police constable for City of London Police in April last year.

She was pictured yesterday making her way through busy crowds in the area surrounding Westminster and Buckingham Palace while wearing the red and white chequered sleeve and cap bands of the force.

Video showed her alongside another member of the City of London Police, moving between members of the public waiting to see the procession pass by.

Penny Lancaster with Rod Stewart. Picture: Getty Images