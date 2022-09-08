Queen Elizabeth: Senior Royals on way to Balmoral Castle as Queen remains under medical supervision

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer has said the thoughts of all in the Scottish Parliament are with the Queen after Buckingham Palace said she was under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Speaking after First Minister’s Questions, Alison Johnstone made a brief statement to MSPs.

“I am aware that a statement has been made at Westminster on the health of Her Majesty the Queen,” she said.

“I will, of course, monitor developments and keep members updated over the course of the day.