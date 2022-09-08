Queen Elizabeth: Senior Royals on way to Balmoral Castle as Queen remains under medical supervision

LiveQueen Elizabeth II: Senior Royals on way to Balmoral Castle as Queen remains under medical supervision
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral with doctors concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said.
Senior Royals are said to be on their way to Balmoral with close family including the Prince of Wales being informed.
The latest announcement has escalated fears for the monarch’s health.
The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands.
We’ll bring you the latest news and developments in our live blog.
Last updated: Thursday, 08 September, 2022, 14:05
Today’s news broke during a BBC One bulletin at 12.39pm, interrupting Bargain Hunt’s usual run, which is scheduled to end at 1pm on weekdays.
It is understood that the BBC schedule will be live news only until at least 6pm.
Prince Charles and Camilla have arrived at Balmoral and Prince William is travelling there
The Duke of York - Prince Andrew - is on his way to Balmoral. The Count and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie, are also travelling there, and Princess Anne is already in Scotland where she had been undertaking engagements.
Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health.
The initial indication that something was wrong came as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, came into the Chamber, sat down next to the Prime Minister and began urgently speaking to her while she was listening to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s response to her energy statement.
Sir Keir, too, was passed a note by his deputy Angela Rayner, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also handed a piece of paper updating him about the developing situation.
There have been a number of statements regarding the Queen in the last few months - however the majority have mentioned mobility issues.
Here is the latest statement from Buckingham Palace: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
Holyrood’s Presiding Officer has said the thoughts of all in the Scottish Parliament are with the Queen after Buckingham Palace said she was under medical supervision at Balmoral.
Speaking after First Minister’s Questions, Alison Johnstone made a brief statement to MSPs.
“I am aware that a statement has been made at Westminster on the health of Her Majesty the Queen,” she said.
“I will, of course, monitor developments and keep members updated over the course of the day.
“But my, I’m sure the thoughts of all in Parliament are with Her Majesty at this time.”
If you are just joining us, The Queen’s immediate family members have been informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health.
The head of state pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday after doctors ordered her to rest.