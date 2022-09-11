Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it has remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the late monarch’s loyal Balmoral estate workers can say their last goodbyes.

The cortege will then head to Edinburgh, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish parliament.

All the pavements along the route from the north of the city to the Scottish parliament will be lined with barriers to allow the public to view from there

Police officers on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be transported on a six-hour journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

The Queen’s coffin will be arriving in Edinburgh from the M90 and over the Queensferry Crossing after 3pm – with the procession entering from the west of the city.

The Queen’s cortege is expected to arrive into the Palace of Holyroodhouse at the foot of the Royal Mile in the city at around 4pm on Sunday and will lie at rest in the throne room.

Official route of Queen’s cortege in Edinburgh

Police officers outside the gates of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be transported on a six-hour journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

The Queen’s cortege is expected down the following routes:

Barnton Queensferry Road Dean Bridge Queensferry Street Lothian Road Castle Terrace Johnston Terrace Lawnmarket High Street Canongate Abbey Strand and Abbey Strand Gate

Police advice for attending Queen’s cortege

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “If you are attending to view the Queen’s cortege, please do not leave your vehicle at the side of the road as this poses a risk to public safety. Please only park in designated areas and follow the directions of stewards and police officers.

Route of Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh. See story DEATH Queen. Infographic PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact [email protected]

“We would also urge people not to stand in unsafe areas and to keep off the carriageway at all times. There will be rolling road closures along the route."

Traffic Scotland operator manager Stein Connelly added: “Every effort will be made to minimise disruption to the travelling public, but significant delays are expected. Please plan ahead and use public transport where possible. If you absolutely have to travel by car, allow extra time and only park within designated areas.

Road closures in Edinburgh

The following roads in Edinburgh are closed as the cortege heads through the Capital.

- Blackfriars Street

- Castle Terrace

- Chambers Street

- Carrington Road at Crewe Road South

- Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue

- Fettes Avenue

- Queens Drive - east of the roundabout (Holyrood Gait entrance)

- Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace

- East Market Street at Junction with Jeffrey Street

- New Street, south of entrance to Waverley Car Park

- Old Tollboth Wynd

- Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent and Leith Street

- Abbeyhill at Abbeyhill Crescent

- Abbeyhill at abbey Lane

- Abbey Mount at Regent Road

- Canongate at St Mary Street / Jeffrey Street

- High Street at George IV / The Mound

- High Street at Cockburn Street

- St Giles Street at North Bank Street

- Johnston Terrace

- Lawnmarket

- Nicolson Street (northbound only) at West Nicholson Street

- Niddry Street

- Queen’s Drive – east of the roundabout (Holyrood Gait entrance)