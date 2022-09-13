Queen Elizabeth II death: Princess Anne says it was a 'privilege' to accompany coffin from Scotland to London

The coffin began its journey to London escorted by the monarch’s daughter, the Princess Royal, on Tuesday evening.

The plane carrying the Queen’s coffin took off from Edinburgh Airport before landing at RAF Northolt in London.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal (centre) and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (left) watch as pallbearers from the Queen's Colour Squadron of the Royal Air Force (RAF) carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Anne said in a statement said: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

“We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.

“We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of the monarch.