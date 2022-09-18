The presenting duo have received criticism from some on social media after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without having taken part in the miles-long public queue.

This Morning bosses said in a statement on Instagram that their hosting duo had attended to film a segment due to air during Tuesday’s show.

They said: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

ITV show This Morning has insisted its presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield did not “jump the queue” for the Queen’s lying in state.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

Some media and MPs have been able to bypass the queue and access Westminster Hall since its doors opened to the public on Wednesday.

In the days since, the queue has swelled in size and at one time reached a wait time of “at least 24 hours” before dropping.

The lying in state is also being broadcast live and 24/7 by a number of broadcasters including the BBC and Sky News.

Other famous faces have also paid their respects to the Queen ahead of her funeral.

Former England footballer David Beckham waited 13 hours to pay his respects, after joining the queue just after 2am, and he appeared to wipe away a tear before nodding his head towards the Queen’s coffin

Before entering the hall he said: “There should always be respect paid to our Queen in the country in this time of mourning.