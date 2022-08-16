Put North Sea herring on the menu this summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are a host of health benefits to eating North Sea herring

Traditionally known as the ‘silver darlings’, North Sea herring is one of the most sustainable types of fish around and is the only herring fishery in the north-east Atlantic that is independently certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) for the sustainable manner it is harvested.

Such recognition is testament to the hard work of Scottish herring fishers in putting sustainability at the heart of their operations.

Herring is also an incredibly nutritious fish, packed full of minerals, vitamins and essential omega 3 fatty acids that are so important for heart and overall general health.

Robert Duthie, chairman of the Scottish Pelagic Processors Association says: “Scottish North Sea herring is an unsung hero of the world of seafood. It tastes great and is healthy to eat, and is easy to cook.

"The traditional way of serving is as herring in oatmeal, but it’s also the perfect fish for the summer barbecue, and marinated herring is an ideal accompaniment for healthy salad dishes. Smoked herring is available as kippers, which is a great breakfast treat, and which can be used as an ingredient in kedgerees or pates.”

Ian Gatt, chairman of the Scottish Pelagic Sustainability Group added: “Our herring fishermen are committed to sustainable fishing, and with the stock in great shape, this is a fish that should be on everyone’s menu.”

Scottish-caught North Sea herring has held the prestigious MSC standard since 2008.

Scottish herring fishermen are engaged in pioneering science initiatives to sample and assess stocks to provide data and information that aids sensible and pragmatic fisheries management.

UK health experts recommend that people should eat two portions of fish per week, one of which should be an oily fish such as herring. Oily fish contains long-chain omega-3 fatty acids which can help to prevent heart disease.