Punchy new production comes to Ballater

A new production inspired by Scottish Backhold Wrestling by fresh new writer Nat McCleary comes to Ballater next month.

Thrown features an all-female ensemble. (Pic: Mihaela Bodlovic)

Featuring a diverse inter-generational all-female and cast, Thrown celebrates this uniquely Scottish cultural phenomenon, telling the story of Glasgow’s most unlikely backhold wrestling team.

Five wildly different women gather in the muddy fields of the Highland Games circuit to compete in the obscure art of Backhold wrestling.

The pearls are off, influencer video posted, 'Gucci' bag from the barras set aside as the bold beginners attempt to become a team and win the championship.

But nothing will prepare them for the competition that could stop them taking home the trophy – each other.

Can there be unity with diversity? Thrown gets to grips with identity and belonging in Scotland, challenging contemporary notions of Scottishness.

Scottish Backhold is a style of folk wrestling originating in Scotland. It is one of the traditional tests of strength and guile at the Highland Games. Thrown will embody the physicality and passion at the heart of the sport.

National Theatre of Scotland, with their unique “theatre without walls” model, will be touring Scotland, playing in community arts spaces in association with a variety of Highland Games and Gatherings.

An all-female ensemble of Efè Agwele, Maureen Carr, Lesley Hart, Chloe-Ann Tylor and Adiza Shardow will take to the turf in this new production.

Writer Nat McCleary said: “At its heart, Thrown explores belonging and identity through questioning what it is to be Scottish now.

"As someone who wrestles with identity, Backhold Wrestling seemed to be the perfect conduit for exploring a sense of self, belonging, notions of Scottishness and their place on a personal and national level at this moment in time.

“Audiences can expect a show that is honest, funny, and unapologetic.”

Thrown will be performed at Victoria & Albert Hall, Ballater on July 12 at 7.30pm.