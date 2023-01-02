Public opinion on the A96 Corridor and initial appraisal published

The public consultation and initial appraisal reports for the A96 Corridor Review have been made available, as informed by the consultation undertaken earlier this year.

The public consultation and initial appraisal reports for the A96 Corridor Review are now available.

The Initial appraisal identifies the 16 retained options for further consideration from the list of over 11,000 generated by the public consultation.

The 16 retained options cover Active Travel, Bus, Freight, Public Transport, Rail and Road proposals, and includes an option on full dualling between Inverness and Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These 16 options are now being taken forward through the next stages of the detailed appraisal process, with outcomes expected to be announced alongside a Climate Compatibility Assessment in the first half of 2023.

Respondents were asked about their travel habits, their use of different modes of transport, the benefits and disadvantages of using the A96 corridor, and their general thoughts on travel and transport across the corridor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

96% of respondents stated that car is their primary mode of travel on the A96 corridor, with 5% using public transport on a daily or weekly basis and 46% indicating that they do not use public transport within the A96 corridor.

The three top safety concerns raised by respondents were: dangerous overtaking, lack of overtaking opportunities and indicating the road is unsafe in general.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Scotland A96 Programme Manager Sandy Jamieson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to fully dualling the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen and we have been undertaking a transparent evidence-based review of the corridor.

"The public consultation undertaken earlier this year received an unprecedented level of engagement with approximately 4,600 responses, generating more than 11,000 suggestions and potential opportunities for the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the sheer volume of responses received and the high level of options this generated, it has rightly taken Transport Scotland more time than originally anticipated to examine and appraise all of these options, but we are now able to report on the Public Consultation and the Initial Appraisal with today’s publication.

“It is vitally important to listen and understand the views and experiences of local people and those that travel along the corridor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These views have helped us understand how the A96 corridor is used given the climate emergency and the changes to everyone’s lives following the Covid-19 pandemic, and the extent to which these challenges will impact on how people travel on the A96 in the future along with the opportunities it offers.

“The Transport Minister will be organising a meeting early next year for north and north east MSPs to hear directly from the Review’s project team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will include a summary of the Review’s findings to date, the consultation responses and the next steps in the Review process.