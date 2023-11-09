Public consultation events to be held for Muir Mhor Offshore Wind Farm

Members of the public are being invited to a public consultation on behalf of Muir Mhor Offshore Wind Farm.

The wind farm is a proposed floating offshore facility located approximately 65km from the Aberdeenshire coast and covering an area of around 200km2.

It is a joint venture between Fred Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall, combining industry leading experience, and the award to develop the site was made by the Crown Estate Scotland in January 2022.

The intended capacity of the wind farm is expected to be up to 1GW, with the equivalent capability of powering over 850,000 homes per year.

Having conducted detailed site investigations both onshore and offshore, the company is now in a position to share an early-stage proposal for the wind farm with the local community.

The local consultation events will allow the public to view information about the proposals both onshore and offshore, meet the Muir Mhòr project team, and provide feedback.

These events will be held on Wednesday, November 15, at Peterhead Football Club on Balmoor Terrace from 1pm to 7pm. and on Thursday, November 16, at Longside Parish Church hall, Inn Brae, from 2pm to 7pm.

All of the materials at the exhibitions will also be made available in a virtual exhibition which will be online from November 15 at: www.muirmhor.co.uk/consultation.