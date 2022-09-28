Pub sessions and workshops complete packed programme at Braemar Folk Festival

Joshua Burnside

Friday night’s MainStage concert (September 30) has now SOLD OUT, with a run on tickets to see Caledonia singer Dougie Maclean and McGoldrick, McCusker and Doyle.

However, a clutch of tickets are still available for Saturday’s concert at St Margaret’s Braemar co-headlined by Belfast singer-songwriter Joshua Burnside and BBC Young Trad Musician of the Year 2022, fiddler Eryn Rae.

Aside from the MainStage concerts, Saturday afternoon will also feature an album launch from local trad music sensation Ellie McLaren and her trio with tickets available from £10.

A host of free informal pub sessions, at various venues throughout the Deeside village, run from 3pm on Friday in the Fife Arms right through until the afternoon of Sunday, October 2.

Traditional music workshops led by some of Scotland’s top instrumentalists will take place in Braemar Village Hall on October 1 and 2, geared at learners and improvers of any age. Booking is advised.

Braemar Folk Festival is organised by St Margaret’s Braemar, a heritage, arts and performance venue based in the heart of the Cairngorms. This year’s festival has been made possible through the generous support of Royal Lochnagar and other local partners.

In a commitment to sustainability, the Festival has also announced a charity partnership with the River Dee Trust’s ‘One Million Trees’ campaign to restore natural habitats on Deeside, and save endangered species including the iconic wild salmon.

Eryn Rae

Festival Programme Manager Cameron Grant said: “For a festival in just our second year, we’re absolutely delighted to be putting on such a great line-up of talent old and new.

“Our Friday night Main Stage gig is now sold out. But, don’t be too disappointed, we’ve got two more amazing concerts, five free jam sessions, two workshops and a whole load of great music to enjoy throughout the weekend. It’s all shaping up to be a great celebration of music!”

The full Braemar Folk Festival Programme is available at www.stmargaretsbraemar.org.uk/braemar-folk-festival-2022

