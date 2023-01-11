News you can trust since 1817
£5 cinema tickets for Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year

The Arc Cinema in Peterhead is discounting tickets on Monday, January 16, a day dubbed as ‘most depressing day of the year’.

By Morag Kuc
1 hour ago

The discount applies to all films all day meaning customers can see brand new films which have just been released for just a fiver!

The concept was originally coined in 2004 by psychologist Cliff Arnall. He came up with a “formula” for the January blues after he was asked to do so by travel firm Sky Travel, who then used the phrase in a press release to promote their winter deals.

It took into account a number of factors likely to contribute to low mood and read as follows:

W = weather

D = debt

d = monthly salary

T = time since Christmas

Q = time since failing our new year's resolutions

M = low motivational levels

Na = the feeling of a need to take action

The Arc Cinema is offering the discount to encourage people to get out and rediscover the big screen experience, cheering themselves up. T

ickets are now on sale at ArcCinema.co.uk and films available include Avatar The Way of Water, currently the 7th highest grossing movie of all-time.

