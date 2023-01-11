The Arc Cinema in Peterhead is discounting tickets on Monday, January 16, a day dubbed as ‘most depressing day of the year’.

The discount applies to all films all day meaning customers can see brand new films which have just been released for just a fiver!

The concept was originally coined in 2004 by psychologist Cliff Arnall. He came up with a “formula” for the January blues after he was asked to do so by travel firm Sky Travel, who then used the phrase in a press release to promote their winter deals.

It took into account a number of factors likely to contribute to low mood and read as follows:

W = weather

D = debt

d = monthly salary

T = time since Christmas

Q = time since failing our new year's resolutions

M = low motivational levels

Na = the feeling of a need to take action

The Arc Cinema is offering the discount to encourage people to get out and rediscover the big screen experience, cheering themselves up. T