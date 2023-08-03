All Sections
£2.6m Sea Axe contract wins for innovative JBS

Peterhead-based JBS Group is executing a series of contract wins worth £2.6m for its Sea Axe technology.
By Morag Kuc
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:24 BST

The company, based at Dales Industrial Estate, is undertaking – or has already completed – several projects in the UK and internationally with the patented solution which enables fast, large-scale mass flow excavation (MFE).

The programmes of work include recent support for a global engineering contractor performing reburial work as part of a decommissioning project in the North Sea.

JBS is also using Sea Axe in the provision of excavation support for two significant European interconnector projects, where cables connect to the electricity grid between countries.

Sea Axe is the most environmentally friendly system of its type on the market,Sea Axe is the most environmentally friendly system of its type on the market,
Sea Axe is the most environmentally friendly system of its type on the market,

For both projects, JBS is working a shift system to provide 24-hour support and delivery.

Jo McIntosh, Sales and Marketing Director at JBS, said: “There has been rapid market recognition of the Sea Axe – a cutting-edge solution that has many advantages in terms of efficiency, cost-effectiveness and environmental sustainability.

"We are on track for substantial year-on-year growth as our relationships with clients develop and they gain a deeper understanding of how we can help to optimise their operations.”

Previously, JBS supplied a Sea Axe MFE system complete with operational team for a pipeline burial project offshore Bangladesh. This version of the system included an electric HPU (hydraulic power unit).

JBS has a team of 62 staff in total.

