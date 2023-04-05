£1.2 million surfacing improvements near Stonehaven

Amey is undertaking a £1.2 million road surfacing improvement project on the A90 southbound carriageway near Stonehaven.

Resurfacing will be carried out on more than 2250 metres of the A90 to the south of Stonehaven.

Resurfacing will be carried out on more than 2250 metres (1.4 miles) of the A90 to the south of Stonehaven between Tuesday, April 11 and Sunday, April 23.

The work, which will be carried out in two phases back-to-back, will benefit more than 13,000 vehicles who use this route each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic management will be in place that will allow southbound traffic to remain on the A90 without the need to divert through the centre of Stonehaven.

The first phase will involve resurfacing of approximately 1057 metres of the southbound A90 carriageway between the Fetteresso railway bridge and the A92 off-slip.

The second phase will resurface a further 1195 metres to 200 metres south of Glasslaw Farm.

The two schemes are being carried out back-to-back in order to minimise disruption for residents, businesses and the travelling public.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the work will be undertaken under a contraflow system and lane closures.

The work, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, will be carried out between 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 11 and 6.30am on Sunday, April 23.

During the resurfacing there will be full northbound access to the A90 from the A92.

The A90 northbound junction for Spurryhillock/Auchenblae will also remain open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The southbound junction will be closed, traffic for Stonehaven from the north should take the B979 to enter the town.

The southbound junction onto the A90 at Spurryhillock will also be closed with traffic diverted via the A957 and B979 north back onto the A90.

Traffic for the A92 to Montrose will continue through the contraflow and will not be required to go through Stonehaven.

Traffic will continue on the A90 southbound and turn left at Fordoun onto the B967 to join the A92 north of Inverbervie. Local traffic for the A92 Dunnottar area will divert via the B979 and the A957.

Local traffic for the A90 southbound from the A92 Dunnottar area will be diverted north via the A957 and the B979 to join the southbound A90 north of Stonehaven and continue through the contraflow.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of the surfacing improvements to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

A free Road Work Alerts service is available from our website. An email address is all that is required to sign up for the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To report a problem on the network please visit: netrunkroads.scot/report-a-problem/.