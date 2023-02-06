£1 million resurfacing project on A96 near Inverurie to get underway

Amey is undertaking a £1 million project delivering two road surface improvement schemes back to back on two sections of the A96 near Inverurie.

Resurfacing work will be carried out between February 7-25.

Resurfacing will be carried out consecutively on two stretches of the A96 north of Inverurie between Tuesday, February 7 and Saturday, February 25.

The project will improve approximately 1810 metres of the A96 carriageway between 450 metres south of the Brandsbutt junction and the Harlaw junction.

The two schemes are being carried out together in order to minimise disruption for residents, businesses and the travelling public.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the work will be undertaken in three separate phases, with phase two requiring a complete road closure of the A96 north of the Strathnaterick Burn.

The work, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, will be undertaken as follows:

Phase one: Resurfacing 1095 metres of the A96 between 450 metres south of the Brandsbutt junction and 170 metres north of the Strathnaterick Burn.

Dates: Tuesday, February 7 to Friday, February 17.

Timing: 7.30pm-6.30am.

Traffic management: Overnight convoy working.

Diversion: Access to and from the Brandsbutt and Balquhain junctions will be restricted at times and local diversions will be in place. There will also be daytime lane closures using Temporary Traffic Lights (TTLs) to facilitate the cooling of deeper sections of treatment.

Phase two: Resurfacing 725 metres of the A96 between 170 metres north of the Strathnaterick Burn and the Harlaw junction.

Dates: Friday, February 17 to Monday, February 20.

Timing: 7.30pm on Friday 17th February-6.30am on Monday 20th February.

Traffic management: Full weekend road closure.

Diversion: A signed diversion will be in place as follows – Northbound A96 traffic will be diverted from Inverurie, turning right to leave the A96 at Blackhall Roundabout, following the B9170 east and Burghmuir Drive north. Traffic will continue north to join the B9001 and travel north to Wartle, where traffic will turn left to join the A920. Traffic will continue west on the A920 to rejoin the A96 at Colpy. Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion in reverse.

Phase three: Road marking and studding work on both sections of road, from 1810 metres of the A96 carriageway between 450 metres south of the Brandsbutt junction and the Harlaw junction.

Dates: Monday, February 20 to Friday, February 24.

Timing: 7.30pm-6.30am.

Traffic management: Overnight Convoy working. Traffic management will be removed by 6.30am on Saturday 25th February.

All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

A free Road Work Alerts service is available from netrunkroads.scot.

To report a problem on the network please visit: netrunkroads.scot/report-a-problem/.