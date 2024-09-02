Promotion at Thainstone as part of long-term commitment

ANM, the leading producer-owned co-operative has announced a key promotion within the Group as part of its long-term strategy to deliver different routes to market for members and customers.

Senior Auctioneer Tim McDonald has been promoted to the new role of Manager for Farm Machinery & Agricultural Valuations. The promotion is part of a strategic commitment to ANM’s plans to expand its market share of agricultural plant and equipment and farm machinery sales, including on-farm sales and agricultural valuations.

John Angus, Head of Livestock for ANM Group said: “At ANM we are committed to innovation and investment to continually develop our offering for members and customers. Investment in our people is key to this, which is why I’m delighted to announce the promotion of our senior auctioneer Tim McDonald, into a newly created role to fit with our long-term plans to expand market share.

“This latest promotion will enable us to increase the scope and success of our farm machinery sales and valuations with dedicated resource to achieve this, through increasing our service levels and expanding our market share across our existing trading area and into new markets. Tim will continue to canvass, sell and manage the prime cattle sales for the Division, with the sale of cull cattle being managed and run by Robin Anderson and Fraser Chapman.

“Our aim is to be the leading provider in Scotland utilising our experience, market knowledge and integrity whether that be in person on farm sales, live and online sales or our own collective sales while supporting the growth and opportunities of the next generation of our staff across the division.”

Tim McDonald said: “ANM is at the forefront of livestock and commercial auctioneering, and I’m delighted to be expanding my role to support further ambitious developments and innovations within the Group.

“Developing farm machinery sales and valuations is key to our commitment to increasing our market share across a wider portfolio, and ultimately delivering greater benefits for our members and all those who trade with us.”