Programme announced for Braemar Junior Games

The Junior Games programme features traditional sports, highland dancing, competitive races and field events and come-and-try opportunities for all ages and abilities.

Proceedings start just before noon with pipe bands marching into the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park — home of the world-famous Braemar Gathering in the picturesque Deeside village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Junior Games has become a regular feature on Scotland’s popular highland games circuit since its inception in 2005, encouraging the next generation to participate in highland traditions and sports.

The Junior Games programme features traditional sports, highland dancing, competitive races and more. (Pic: John Macpherson)

Athletic categories cover all ages, with races for toddlers to a 3km hill race for under 17s.

This year’s event is free to attend, with food and refreshments available in the arena.

Braemar Junior Highland Games organiser David Geddes said: “We’ve got a packed programme for this weekend’s junior games — with pipe bands, highland dancing, solo piping, tug o’ war, throwing the hammer and a bunch of races for those looking to win a prize or those looking to have a bit of fun!

“It’s set to be a great family day out, among the heather hills of the Cairngorms, set amid the most famous highland games arena in the world.

-

“There will be the chance for young people to try out highland dancing, piping and even tossing the caber — all safely supervised by experts in their respective disciplines so mum and dad can rest easy as you enjoy a picnic in the stands.

“And, since it’s our first year back in action, it’s completely free — so bring all your friends and family along to join in the action. See you there!”

Braemar Junior Highland Games takes place from 12 noon on Saturday, July 23.

For further information including the full programme, visit www.braemarjuniorgames.com/