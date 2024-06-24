Princess Anne in hospital with concussion after 'incident involving horse'

Princess Royal expected to make full recovery after sustaining minor injuries

The Princess Royal “has sustained minor injuries and concussion” following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday evening and remains in a Bristol hospital for observation, Buckingham Palace has said.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

The Princess Royal on a visit to NCI Fleetwood in Lancashire in April. Photo: Neil Cross

A Palace spokesperson added: “Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation.”

It is understood the princess was walking within the protected perimeter of Gatcombe Park estate when an incident occurred.

She has suffered minor wounds to the head.

The exact cause of the injuries is unconfirmed, but Anne’s medical team have said that her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Emergency services were despatched to the estate and the princess received medical care at the scene.

She was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for tests, treatment and observation, and was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence.

She is expected to make a full and swift recovery, says the palace.

Princess Anne, 73, a senior working royal, is the younger sister of the King. She will be 74 in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne will now miss several engagements this week, including the state banquet for the Japanese State Visit on Tuesday and a visit to Canada.

A Palace spokesman said: “On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.

“The Japanese State Visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the State banquet tomorrow.”