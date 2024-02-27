All Sections
Prince William pulls out of attending memorial service at Windsor Castle due to personal matter

By Laura Elston and Tony Jones
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:57 GMT
The Prince of Wales has pulled out of attending the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further, but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

William, who was due to deliver a reading, called the Greek royal family who are attending the service in St George’s Chapel to let them know he was unable to attend.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to the British Red Cross at its headquarters in central London. Picture: Kin Cheung/PA WireThe Prince of Wales during a visit to the British Red Cross at its headquarters in central London. Picture: Kin Cheung/PA Wire
The Prince of Wales during a visit to the British Red Cross at its headquarters in central London. Picture: Kin Cheung/PA Wire

Constantine II of Greece, who died in January last year, was William’s godfather. Kate is away from official royal engagements until after Easter following major surgery in January.

The King is also missing the service as he continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Charles was close to his second cousin, the former Greek monarch.

Constantine was a first cousin once removed and sailing partner of the late Duke of Edinburgh, and died at the age of 82 in January last year, decades after being toppled from the throne in a military coup.

