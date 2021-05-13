The Royal Mail will issue four new stamps in memory of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The black and white images show Philip, who died last month at the age of 99, at different stages of his life.

The first, a portrait of the duke as a young man, was taken by the photographer Baron, while the second is of Philip attending the passing out parade of his son, the Duke of York, at Dartmouth Naval College in Devon.

Another stamp is of Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, while the last and most recent image is a portrait taken by photographer Terry O’Neill.

Simon Thompson, chief executive of Royal Mail, said: ”Throughout adulthood, the Duke of Edinburgh dedicated himself to the service of this country, the Commonwealth and to the many causes he was involved with.

“For more than seven decades he was at the centre of our national life. His passing is a key moment in our history which we mark with this set of commemorative stamps.”

The four stamps are presented in a miniature sheet at a cost of £6.65.

The stamps will be on sale from June 24.

The BBC’s coverage of Philip’s funeral was watched by an average of almost seven million people.

The corporation devoted almost four hours to the event, led by veteran broadcaster Huw Edwards.

The Queen carried out her first major public ceremonial duty since the death of Philip when she attended a scaled back Covid-secure State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday.

