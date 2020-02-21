Prince Harry and Meghan will drop 'Sussex Royal' branding after Queen row

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the word royal, as in their "Sussex Royal" branding, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

The spokeswoman said: "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.

The Ducke and Duchess of Sussex will drop their Sussex Royal branding. Picture: Toby Melville / AFP

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post Spring 2020."