Prince Andrew reaches out-of-court settlement in US civil sex assault case with Virginia Giuffre

The amount that 61-year-old Andrew will pay Ms. Giuffre is confidential, the parties said in a joint statement attached to the filing.

In a letter submitted to the United States District Court on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with the Duke of York’s lawyers to say that the parties had “reached a settlement in principle”.

Court documents show the Duke will make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the headquarters of Crossrail at Canary Wharf. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Andrew has also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims”.

A document submitted to a US court said: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out-of-court settlement.

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.