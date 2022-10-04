Pride of Buchan Award for former councillor

Stuart Pratt was presented with his award at the Buchan Area Committee meeting last week.

Stuart Pratt of New Pitsligo was presented with his award by the Buchan Area Committee chair, Cllr Dianne Beagrie, at a meeting last this week.

He was nominated for the accolade by Councillor Geoff Crowson in recognition of his 45 years’ service in the 1st New Pitsligo Boys Brigade.

Stuart – who served the Peterhead South ward for some 28 years – began volunteering with the BBs in 1977 before becoming an officer two years later. He then supported the Junior & Company sections.

Stepping down as Captain in 2021, a position which he had held for many years, he finished his service as Officer in Charge of the Juniors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time with the Brigade, he also supported many residential trips and represented the Juniors on the Battalion Executive Committee.