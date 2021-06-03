Virgin Radio has announced it is launching a dedicated station for the LGBT community.

Virgin Radio Pride UK will broadcast from June 7 until the end of September.

Presenters include Tia Kofi, Matt Cain, Emma Goswell, Debbie Ryan and Stephen Sullivan.

The hosts will be joined by celebrity guest contributors.

Programming includes documentaries on being bisexual in 2021, how the LGBT community shapes dance music and a weekly show titled The Sunday Roast.

Virgin Radio Pride UK will play pop-dance and pop-R&B from the last 20 years.

Drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Kofi said: “I’m so excited to be part of the launch for this incredible new LGBTQ+ station.

“We have created something made by queer people for queer people and beyond – it’s going to be amazing!

You can listen to Virgin Radio Pride UK from June 7 online or via the Virgin Radio app.

