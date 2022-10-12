Prestigious awards recognise agricultural excellence

Award winners: Craig Scott, Robert Smith, Andrew Moir and John Clark

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) awards are presented each year to stalwarts of the North East farming community in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the sector.

The accolades are presented at the Society’s awards lunch which takes place in Aberdeen in early November and brings together a range of representatives to shine a light on the achievements of winners in a range of categories.

This year’s Aberdeen & Northern Marts “Local Award” has been won by Robert Smith who retired after 40 years with HRN Tractors in Insch in October 2020.

This award is made to a non-public figure who has made an outstanding contribution to local communities, specialist farming organisations or groups.

As workshop foreman, he was responsible for training numerous apprentices over the years and is credited with setting many people on an agricultural machinery career path thanks to his time, knowledge and patience in nurturing the next generation.

Methlick’s John Clark is to receive the David Argo Award to an “unsung hero” working within the agricultural sector who merits particular recognition.

After deciding to set up his own business following redundancy more than 30 years ago, agricultural mechanic John has built up a busy business serving the farming community in Tarves, Methlick and further afield, and is also a familiar face on the tractor pulling circuit.

The SRUC award for someone 35 years and under who has shown significant achievement and contribution in agriculture has been won by Craig Scott who runs crop sprayer specialist Insch-based CT Scott Ltd.

Exponential organic growth has seen the company grow in service offering and geographic spread with the company looking after customers throughout Scotland from the Forth Bridge to the Black Isle.

The RNAS awards also have a long-standing reputation for recognising the emerging generation with the award of a clutch of accolades to students.

This year’s recipient of the Johnston Carmichael-sponsored award for a farmers’ son or daughter working at home goes to SRUC recent graduate Gail Taylor from Methlick.

RNAS president Billy Stewart said: “Our annual awards consistently attract nominations of an exceptionally high calibre, and this year was no exception.

"Our panel of industry representatives had a tough task in deciding the winners to whom we extend our warmest congratulations.

“We now look forward to celebrating their achievements when we come together for our awards lunch in Aberdeen in November.”

The 2022 RNAS awards lunch will take place at the Jury’s Inn, Aberdeen Airport on Friday, November 4. To book tickets email [email protected] or call (07593) 227847.

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) was founded in 1843 by progressive farmers and landowners in North East Scotland.

