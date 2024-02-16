All Sections
Presentations made in Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards 2023

Representatives from Aberdeenshire Council’s Historic Environment Team recently had the pleasure of presenting the trophies for the recipients of the sponsored categories of the Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards (AALDA) 2023.
By Dawn Renton
Published 16th Feb 2024, 09:58 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 09:59 GMT
AALDA 2023 was fortunate enough to secure sponsorship for the Landscape and Biodiversity Enhancement category from Mabbet Ltd and the Conservation and Building Adaptation category from CMD Stone.

The overall winner of the Landscape and Biodiversity Enhancement category was Moxon Architects for their entry, Quarry Studios. The trophy was presented by Kenny Shand from Mabbett Ltd to Andrew Macpherson on behalf of Moxon Architects.

Overall winner of the Conservation and Building Adaptation category was The Vinery by GD Lodge Architects. Aberdeenshire Council presented the trophy on behalf of CMD Stone.

GD Lodge Architects were also presented with their trophy for the Ian Shepherd Award, which is awarded to the overall winning scheme in AALDA 2023.

The Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards is a biannual scheme, run by Aberdeenshire Council, which celebrates innovative and sustainable design principles, creation of new communities, sensitive adaptation of existing buildings and the imaginative use of materials in both residential and commercial developments.

The category winners:

Conservation and Building Adaptation – The Vinery, Banff

Business and Community Enterprise – Quarry Studios, Crathie

Innovative Single House Design – The Steading, St Cyrus

Building Communities for the Future - Ballater Old School, Ballater

Ian Shepherd Award – The Vinery, Banff

Deputy Provost of Aberdeenshire Cllr Ron McKail said: “Now in their 13th year, these awards have been promoting high quality, innovative design and have provided a platform to promote good quality development across the region. Every year we continue to see a wider range of innovative, imaginative and inspiring designs which all contribute to Aberdeenshire’s unique architectural landscape. This year we have had a wonderful number and range of submissions and we would like to thank all those who took the time to submit their schemes.”

Further information on the winning entries and the other submissions can be found at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/planning/built-heritage/aberdeenshire-design-awards/

