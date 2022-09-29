Portlethen shopper scoops more than £600 for local foodbank at Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Supermarket Sweep winner Seona Major.

Aldi’s popular Supermarket Sweep recently arrived in Portlethen and lucky shopper Seona Major, who was chosen as the winner of an in-store competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for charity on Sunday, September 4.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Seona successfully found the hidden inflatable in store, meaning Aldi Scotland doubled the total value of her haul and donated the lump sum to her nominated charity, The Porty Larder.

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Seona Major, said: “I love shopping at Aldi and it was a great opportunity and I am so pleased about raising money for the larder. Everyone was so helpful and supportive.”

Seona raised £619.90 for The Porty Larder.

Leigh McKenzie, The Porty Larder volunteer, said: “I just wanted to say a massive thank you to all at Aldi. The Portlethen supermarket sweep was fantastic.

“Your staff were such a joy and so friendly. Seona who was doing the sweep was so focused and knew what she wanted. The donation will go a long way to helping those in need.”

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director for Scotland, said: “We are proud that the Aldi Supermarket Sweep is a firm favourite across the country, and we are so pleased to bring it back this year.