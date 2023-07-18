Port hosts polar science vessel RRS Sir David Attenborough

One of the world’s most sophisticated polar science vessels tied up for supplies and some additional equipment at Peterhead Port recently.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough, operated by the British Antarctic Survey, is currently undergoing sea trials in the North Sea prior to its maiden scientific voyage to Antarctica in October.

The impressive 129m vessel, which has room on board for a crew of 30 and 60 scientists who have access to 14 laboratories, is capable of breaking through the polar ice and can gather data from the deep recesses of the ocean.

Chief officer Rob Bellis said the trials had involved testing of the “dynamic positioning system” that keeps the vessel in a fixed position and a new fuel – hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) – which can significantly cut carbon emissions.

Captain Will Whatley with Captain Ray Paterson of PPA.

“It’s a pleasure to come in to Peterhead. Everything worked smoothly with the pilot – all plain sailing really.”

Port marine operations director Captain Ray Paterson met the vessel’s Captain, Will Whatley, and some of the crew during the brief stopover.

Ray said: “It was a privilege to go on board and meet the Master and crew – she is an incredibly impressive vessel. I had actually seen her at various stages of build at Cammell Laird in my previous job, so it was nice to see her now that she is complete and getting ready for the challenges of the Antarctic this winter.”