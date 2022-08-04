Popular Aldi supermarket sweep comes to Portlethen

Guaranteed to be the most fun anyone can have while doing the weekly shop, Portlethen residents have the opportunity to pick up their favourite items from Aldi’s store in The Portlethen Retail Park.

Launched in 2016, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep gives shoppers the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash and take home all the Aldi favourites they can grab in that time, with Aldi donating the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank. The lucky shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a SpecialBuy item of their choice* if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Portlethen residents can apply for the Supermarket Sweep until Sunday, August 7.

A previous winner celebrates her Aldi haul

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director for Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar that we all look forward to. We are so pleased to be bringing the initiative back for another year and offer one lucky Portlethen resident the chance to have a shopping experience like no other.

“Foodbanks across Scotland have worked tirelessly over the last two years to help those who need their services the most. Last year we donated almost £9,000 to foodbanks through Supermarket Sweep and we want to build on this in 2022.

“From St Andrews to Inverness and Cumnock to Dundee, our Supermarket Sweeps will be taking place across the country. Not only are they a fun way to raise as much money as we can for local foodbanks, but they also give our loyal customers the opportunity to stock up on their favourite Aldi products.”

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen foodbank when applying to take part. Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part, and alcohol products are not included in the sweep.

Entry is free and customers can apply in-store or by emailing [email protected]