Popstar Lana Del Rey's map sparks bizarre Scottish independence debate

American pop superstar Lana Del Rey sparked an unusual debate about Scottish indpendence after tweeting a new tour map.

The Summertime Sadness singer posted a map of her upcoming Norman F***ing Rockwell Tour schedule on Twitter.

But eagle-eyed fans spotted a cartographic anomaly - in Ms Del Rey's map Scotland is separated from England by water.

So has the superstar 'unilaterally' declared Scottish independence ahead of her gig in Glasgow?

Jordan Daly tweeted: "Did Lana Del Rey just unilaterally declare Scottish Independence?"

Colin Macfarlane added: "Constitutional Confusion. The new album from Lana Del Rey. Out soon."

Scotland is clearly separated from England and Wales is missing altogether.

Others added that the singer has missed not only Wales but also the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland off the diagram.

Lana Del Rey played a series of intimate gigs in Glasgow early in her career and is returning to the city to play at the SSE Hydro on February 28 next year.