Poppyscotland appeals for volunteers as stalwart steps down

Matt Fyfe with former Legion Scotland CEO Kevin Gray and volunteer Alistair Black.

Scotland’s leading Armed Forces charity paid tribute to Scottish Poppy Appeal stalwart, Matt Fyfe, who has led the city’s fundraising efforts for more than 20 years.

A former Royal Highland Fusilier RSM, Mr Fyfe, from Balmedie, was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to veterans in Aberdeenshire.

As Area Organiser for Aberdeen, he was the driving force behind the city’s annual appeal, leading and inspiring a team of volunteers to distribute more than a million poppies.

Now the charity is urgently seeking passionate and outgoing individuals and community groups to step into his boots and continue to build on his success.

They are recruiting Area and Supermarket Organisers to coordinate volunteer collectors, working with local businesses and schools, and ensuring poppies are available to everyone in Aberdeen who wants to show their support for our Armed Forces community.

The annual Poppy Appeal is Scotland’s largest fundraising campaign, taking place in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Sunday. Each year, around 10,000 volunteers distribute three million poppies across the country .

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland’s Head of Fundraising, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Mr Fyfe, whose commitment and dedication over the past two decades have raised more than £1 million for the charity. He really was the heart of Aberdeen’s Poppy Appeal, and his tireless efforts have built it into the success it is today.

“There’s no doubt Mr Fyfe leaves very big boots to fill, and we don’t expect one single volunteer to cover the city.

" That’s why we are calling on local groups and individuals to take charge in their area or take responsibility for a supermarket collection.

“Our organisers play a vital role, and without them, the Scottish Poppy Appeal simply wouldn’t happen.

"This is a wonderful way to help others, meet new friends, and be a key part of Scotland’s biggest fundraising campaign.”