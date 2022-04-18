Police Scotland takes 'no further action' on Nicola Sturgeon following face mask complaint

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon was reported to the police after accusations she broke Covid laws on face coverings in indoor public places.

The law became guidance from Monday, with the public being encouraged to continue wearing masks.

Police Scotland released a statement saying local officers have spoken to the First Minister to remind her of the importance of the then legal requirement.

The video shows Nicola Sturgeon not wearing a face mask in a public setting.

The video emerged from an election campaign visit to a barber’s in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday.

Ms Sturgeon has said she recognised the action was an “error” on her part and has apologised.

The Police said they are now satisfied with the measures and no further action has been taken.

Police Scotland said action taken was “in line with our proportionate approach throughout the pandemic.”

In the video, Ms Sturgeon appears to be seen without a face covering as she mingles with customers and pats the head of a man in a barber’s chair while mimicking the sound of an electric razor.

The matter was previously being assessed by Police Scotland after it was reported to them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Local officers have spoken to the First Minister to remind her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so.

“Given the circumstances of this incident, Police Scotland is satisfied that no further action is necessary.

“This is in line with our proportionate approach throughout the pandemic.”

In a statement, Nicola Sturgeon said: “On Saturday, while campaigning outdoors in East Kilbride I was invited into a local barber shop. After a few seconds of being in the shop, I realised I had forgotten to put my face covering back on. I then immediately put it on.

“However, I accept that not wearing a face covering even for a few seconds was an error on my part and I am sorry for that.

“Having received complaints about the matter, Police Scotland made contact with me. This is what they would have done with anyone else in these circumstances, and they were absolutely right to treat me no differently to any other citizen.

“I explained that the error was inadvertent and the police have confirmed that the matter is closed.”

The First Minister added: “While the law no longer requires face coverings to be worn, I will continue to do so in circumstances where this can help reduce the risk of infection, and I encourage everyone to do likewise.”

