Police were called following the discovery of a body in a gully near Aonach Eagach Ridge in Glen Coe on August 31.

Officers believe it to be 57-year-old Alan Taylor who has been missing from Dundee since September 2021.

Mr Taylor was last seen on September 8, 2021 and was believed to have been at The Three Sisters in Glencoe the following day.

Umar Khan was last seen alive on CCTV

He was reported missing on September 21, 2021 and his grey Fiat Punto was found abandoned at the Three Sisters layby.

Police confirmed that officers are liasing with Mr Taylor’s family and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Meanwhile, the family of a man from England who went missing in Aberdeenshire has been told of the discovery of human remains.

Police Scotland said a man’s body was found in the water in the Gregness area of Cove, Aberdeen, at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Formal identification has still to take place but the family of Umar Khan, 24, from Leicester, has been informed.

Mr Khan, who has links to both Leicester and London, travelled to Glasgow and on to Aberdeenshire.

He is believed to have taken a Flixbus service from Glasgow to Aberdeen, arriving at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, August 23.